W.P. Carey: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.
The company said it had net income of $209.5 million, or $1 per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $402.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.06 billion. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.
W.P. Carey expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.30 to $5.40 per share.
