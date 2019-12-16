PG&E Corp., down $1.57 to $9.67

California rejected the company’s restructuring plan, forcing the nation’s largest utility back to the negotiating table.

U.S. Steel Corp., down 53 cents to $13.18

The Wall Street Journal published a story describing a “pattern of failures” at the once-mighty industrial giant.

WPX Energy Inc., up 99 cents to $11.90

The company is buying Felix Energy in a deal the companies valued at $2.5 billion in cash and stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., down $20.81 to $16.79

The company will discontinue development of suvordisen, a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Children’s Place Inc., up $4.08 to $58.19

The company disclosed in a filing that CEO Jane Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock.

Prologis Inc., down 18 cents to $88.36

Real estate companies and other safe-play assets lagged the rest of the market as investors regained an appetite for risk.

