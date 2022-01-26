China had originally sought an award of $2.4 billion per year, while the U.S. had argued that fair compensation would have totaled no more than $106 million annually.
The ruling allows China to take action to balance out what the WTO ruled were unfair U.S. fees on some Chinese goods, including thermal paper, solar panels, wind towers, steel sinks and several types of pipes.
The standoff pre-dates a string of trade disputes between the United States and China through the WTO during the Trump administration.
China still has not applied retaliatory penalties on U.S. goods up to an amount of nearly $3.6 billion that were authorized by a WTO arbitrator in a separate decision in November 2019.