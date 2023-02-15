Wyndham: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $56 million.
The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $334 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $355 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.
Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.84 to $3.98 per share.
