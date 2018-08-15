LAS VEGAS — A woman who says casino mogul Steve Wynn raped her in Chicago in the early 1970s and that she gave birth to his daughter has provided sworn court documents containing inconsistencies about dates, names and other accounts.

Halina Kuta claims she was married to Wynn and bore other children with him. But she says she can’t recall all their names or dates of birth and has no documents supporting what she says.

Among other extraordinary claims, Kuta says she modeled in the 1960s for Pablo Picasso’s painting “Le Reve,” which Picasso painted in 1932. Kuta says she was born in 1946.

The discrepancies raise questions about information she provided to Las Vegas police in February, and that The Associated Press reported following other allegations of sexual misconduct by Wynn.

