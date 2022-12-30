Wynn, Marathon Oil rise; Microsoft, Lowe's fall

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Marathon Oil Corp., up 29 cents to $27.07. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Energy stocks held up better than the rest of the market as U.S. crude oil prices edged higher. Microsoft Corp., down $1.19 to $239.82. Big technology stocks led the broader market lower, as they have all year, amid rising interest rates and inflation concerns.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 31 cents to $38.

The copper miner slipped as prices for the metal edged lower.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $1.21 to $82.47.

Casinos with operations in China rose as that country continues to focus on easing restrictions on travel and commerce.

Lowe’s Companies Inc., down $3.02 to $199.24.

Home-improvement retailers slipped amid concerns about a weakening housing market and inflation cutting into consumer spending.

Advertisement

American Airlines Group Inc., up 2 cents to $12.72.

Air travel continued stabilizing following delays and cancellations over the last holiday weekend.

Qualcomm Inc., down 10 cents to $109.94.

Chipmakers remain weighed down by concerns about weaker demand heading into 2023.

Rogers Communications Inc., up $1.79 to $46.84.

Canada’s Competition Tribunal rejected an effort to block the wireless communications company’s purchase of Shaw Communications.

GiftOutline Gift Article