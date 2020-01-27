D.R. Horton Inc., up $1.16 to $59.67
The homebuilder’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
CenterState Bank Corp., up 45 cents to $23.78
The regional bank is being bought by South State Corp. in a stock deal.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $10.86 to $123.89
The resort operator, which gets most of its revenue from the Chinese gambling haven of Macao, could be squeezed by the new virus outbreak.
Citigroup Inc., down $1.71 to $76.71
Bond yields fell significantly, which can hurt a bank’s ability to charge lucrative interest on mortgages and other loans.
American Airlines Inc., down $1.53 to $26.11
Airlines and other companies that focus on travel are tumbling over fears that the spread of a virus will hurt demand.
Nike Inc., down $1.79 to $100.24
The sneaker and apparel company gets about 15% of its revenue from China, where shopping could be constrained by the virus outbreak.
