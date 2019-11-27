The lawsuit alleged some officers and directors knew the company’s founder and chairman made unwanted sexual advances on employees and pressured them to perform sex acts. Wynn resigned from Wynn Resorts in 2018 and denies all allegations against him.
The state’s retirement fund holds shares in Wynn Resorts with an estimated value of about $23 million.
Wynn’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.
