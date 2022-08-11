Placeholder while article actions load

Everyone’s got to live a little. An effective politician who wants to change the world can’t be all Main Street, no Wall Street. President Xi Jinping’s corruption crackdown on China’s sprawling financial sector seems only to be accelerating, reaching the upper levels at some of the biggest state-owned institutions. In fact, the scope has been so wide and the punishments so severe that any bureaucrat in charge of a bank, a brokerage, or an insurance unit should fear possible jail time.

But the recent corruption scandal at a $20 billion venture capital fund, which served as Beijing’s primary vehicle to foster its domestic chip-manufacturing industry, raises questions as to whether Xi’s methods to rein in his financiers are too severe, and if his anti-corruption campaign is deterring officials taking bribes at all.

To encourage good governance, the Big Fund’s stakeholders — the Ministry of Finance and China Development Bank Capital — wouldn’t be involved in daily operations. Professional managers would be hired to make investment decisions, with the fund serving as a passive investor in its portfolio companies.

But because of inferior pay, the fund struggled to attract talent, drawing top management from the system. Ding Wenwu, former president of the fund, had worked at the state agency responsible for designing the nation’s industrial policies. Lu Jun, who was in charge of investment decisions, built his career at China Development Bank. As a result, the fund’s corporate culture resembled that of the government; entrenched interests resulted in bad investments. Both senior executives are now under investigation.

In an economy where the government retains outsized influence, power can easily lead to corruption. As such, severe punishments — including death sentences — have been deemed as necessary to prevent officials from crossing the line.

Good pay, too, can be a useful tool to steer bureaucrats away from easy temptation. And yet contrary to well-run places such as Hong Kong and Singapore, where officials are more highly remunerated, China started a war on bankers’ compensation instead.

State-owned investment banks including China International Capital Corp. and Citic Securities Co. have implemented pay cuts up to 60%, even though the businesses remain solid. The trend has spread to commercial banking, where remuneration is much lower. This week, Ping An Bank Co. reportedly slashed some retail bankers’ bonuses by 40%.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Finance set new pay parameters. Base salaries for senior executives at state-owned units should be capped at 35% of their total package, with over 40% of their bonus to be deferred for at least three years. It was Beijing’s way of spurring bureaucrats into action, while curbing excessive risk-taking.

There’s not a lot of options for cashing out in the post-government revolving door either. These days, officials who retire or resign from their posts can’t work in related industries for at least three years. Getting a job in think tanks became the way for many to supplement their income upon retirement.

While they are in office, titles matter, but many mid-level officials still have outsized influence. However, ranking become the criterion for retirement benefits. For instance, minister-level officials can work up to 65; after retirement, they can still fly business class, stay in hospital suites when they seek medical treatment, and retain a driver and personal secretary. Bureaucrats retiring at deputy levels and below, however, don’t get these perks. As a result, officials either jostle and climb the ladder as fast as possible, or find ways to monetize their power, opening doors to bribery and corruption.

Xi has preached a lot of ideology to his cadres, highlighting the importance of good governance to keep the Communist Party in power. But mere righteousness and draconian punishments are not enough. Xi has to give out some carrots too.

