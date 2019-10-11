Certainly, China’s offer is tempting. The biggest online brokerages in the U.S. are entering a bloody price war, eliminating trading commissions on stocks and options. China remains the last major market on Earth where traders can still make money. And the stock market is significantly cheaper than its U.S. counterpart.

AD

AD

Asset management, in particular, can be lucrative. Unlike much of the world, where passive indexing is on the rise, investors in China still have faith in active managers. Star investors can attract billions of dollars and are able to charge handsome management fees.

Moreover, foreigners can be comforted that China is serious about luring portfolio inflows. As we’ve written, the country is edging dangerously close to twin deficits in its fiscal and current accounts. So it needs as much foreign capital as it can get — even in the form of hot portfolio flows — to keep control over the balance of payments and avoid a further buildup of debt.

Lurking behind the open invitation, though, are many unanswered questions.

AD

For instance, how will foreigners make money from plain-vanilla securities brokerage? While advanced technology has eroded commission fees in the U.S., China’s brokers can’t charge a penny either. That’s for a different reason — an extremely crowded field. With more than 100 players, the return on equity for publicly traded Chinese brokers is just 2.5% compared with 7.8% globally.

AD

The biggest can make money by lending to credit-strapped China Inc. Fidelity Investments is adopting a similar model by expanding into the field of alternative credit. Whether foreign institutions will want to wade into the murky world of China’s shadow banking is debatable, though.

There’s also the challenge of overcoming entrenched local rivals that dominate the market. Foreign institutions already active in China are candid that even having 100% control of their operations won’t be a game-changer in the near term.

AD

Chinese securities firms will fight to defend their turf. Foreign firms will have to pay up to hire staff and build out offices, and then face a time-consuming wait to obtain licenses. Winning deals won’t be easy. So far this year, the top 19 underwriters on Chinese domestic IPOs are all mainland firms. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was the highest-ranking foreign firm, in 20th place.

AD

For all that, China has shown that it’s delivering on plans to open its financial markets further. The message for U.S. trade negotiators sitting down in Washington on Friday is not to expect a comprehensive deal. Even as China seeks an end to the trade tensions, it’s moving ahead with Plan B.

To contact the authors of this story: Shuli Ren at sren38@bloomberg.netNisha Gopalan at ngopalan3@bloomberg.net

AD

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Matthew Brooker at mbrooker1@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. She previously wrote on markets for Barron’s, following a career as an investment banker, and is a CFA charterholder.

Nisha Gopalan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and banking. She previously worked for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones as an editor and a reporter.

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

AD