Xylem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $149 million.
The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $355 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.52 billion.
Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.7 billion to $5.8 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL