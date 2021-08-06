The online file-sharing company’s second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Corteva Inc., up $3.32 to $44.76.
The agricultural products company raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.
Yelp Inc., up $1.95 to $39.15.
The online business reviews company reported solid second-quarter revenue and a surprise profit.
Expedia Group Inc., down $12.80 to $148.89.
The online travel company reported a bigger loss than Wall Street expected as it faces lingering concerns about the virus’ impact on travel.
Zynga Inc., down $1.78 to $7.99.
The maker of “FarmVille” and other online games fell short of Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Universal Display Corp., down $24.59 to $209.15.
The organic light-emitting diode technology company reported disappointing second-quarter profits.