NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded Thursday:

Rite Aid Corp., down 20 cents to $1.54

The drugstore chain ended its deal to sell itself to the Albertsons grocery chain for $24 billion.

Yelp Inc., up $10.17 to $48.33

The reviews site raised its annual revenue forecast following a jump in advertising revenue.

Roku Inc., up $10.07 to $57.32

The streaming video company took a smaller-than-expected loss and its revenue topped Wall Street estimates.

Dun & Bradstreet Corp., up $19.41 to $142.21

The business information company agreed to be bought by a group of investors for $5.4 billion.

Booking Holdings Inc., down $102.61 to $1,942.39

The travel booking company’s quarterly profit forecast disappointed analysts.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., up 70 cents to $27.80

Tribune Media called off its $3.9 billion sale to Sinclair and said it will sue for breach of contract.

Perrigo Co., down $8.27 to $70.03

The generic drugmaker lowered its profit and revenue forecasts from its prescription division.

Party City Holdco Inc., up 15 cents to $15.90

The party supply company said it will sell some Halloween costumes on Amazon this year.

