Then there are binding-early-decision programs, under which an applicant files by an autumn deadline and, in return for a swift answer, promises to attend if admitted. Critics have long noted that children of privilege are by far the most likely to apply under the programs. Colleges can game the rules by using these programs as proxies for ability to pay, and it’s possible that they do: The academic literature suggests that the mere existence of the early-decision option at a selective school reduces the chance that a well-qualified student from a low-income household will gain admission. It also tends to reduce the overall quality of the entering class and may harm diversity, favoring White applicants at the expense of Hispanic and Asian American applicants. But schools indulge the programs anyway, and one of the reasons is almost certainly because they raise money.