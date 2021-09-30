For those who are going to use a BNPL loan, the behaviors should be the same as proper credit card use. Pay that bill off on time and in full every month. Don’t buy something you couldn’t afford to pay off when the bill is due. Just because you have the access, doesn’t mean you can actually afford the item. Even if the BNPL company says it sends texts and email reminders when a bill is due, you should set up your own to make sure there’s always enough money in your monthly budget to stay on top of your payments.