Now Americans are going to have even less time to ride those “connected” bikes and run on those treadmills that Peloton hoped would kick-start growth. That’s because consumers are busy making vacation plans, and you can’t take your Peloton on vacation. United Airlines Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby told CNBC on Thursday that he expects the carrier to return to profit in the second quarter and benefit from a “very strong summer” for air travel demand. American Airlines Group Inc. also said Thursday that bookings are improving on the hope that omicron is waning. “People have gotten to the point they believe this is going to be behind us before too long, and they’re confident and making travel plans, certainly in the future,” CEO Doug Parker told CNBC.