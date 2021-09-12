Just perhaps, a little knowledge has been a dangerous thing for some foreign investors perturbed by China’s shift in direction. The regulatory announcements emanating from Beijing in the past 10 months or so have been unpredictable and draconian, and the accompanying rhetoric has sometimes been alarming. It may be that local investors used to the way the Communist Party talks have been more willing to look through the noise and to trust that pragmatism will prevail, as it has for most of the past 40 years. Then again, those living in the pot may not be best placed to judge when the water starts to heat up. The conclusive truth of this communication breakdown will only become clear in time.