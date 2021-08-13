With no major political or diplomatic push to blunt the Taliban’s advance or rein in the groups operating in its shadow, including al-Qaeda — much diminished 20 years after the U.S. invaded Afghanistan to destroy them and their Taliban hosts — it’s a matter of when, not if, there’s an upsurge in terror attacks. The danger is particularly acute for the six countries bordering Afghanistan. Beyond China, they include Iran and Pakistan — as well as nearby India, which will be closely watching its only Muslim-majority province of Kashmir, the object in two of its wars with Pakistan, for resurgent violence. Russia will be concerned about the impact on Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan and any terrorist blowback onto its territory.