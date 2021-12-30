And so we did, laying claim to our own piece of the German heartland — in an area with the distinction of being farthest removed from an autobahn. The state-protected half-timbered house from the early 1700s in a charming town founded some six centuries before became the center of our life this year. (I will not name the place, or most of the characters in the story I’m about to tell, for reasons of privacy, which is especially appreciated in this part of the world.) The house will doubtless eat up most of our spare time and cash for years to come. But with it, we acquired new insight into our adoptive country of seven years, a vantage point we would never have found in cosmopolitan Berlin, our primary home.