“Ek pulls the strings,” Young said. “Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are about numbers — not art, not creativity.”
Young started the protest against the streaming service by asking that his music be removed because popular podcaster Joe Rogan had a guest who’s been accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his show.
Other artists followed, including Grammy winner India.Arie, who posted a compilation on Instagram of Rogan using the N-word in some past episodes.
There was no immediate comment from Spotify on Tuesday about Young’s latest message.
In a message to employees Sunday, Ek called Rogan’s racist language “incredibly hurtful” but said “I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”