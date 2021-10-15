Although digital demand has fallen as malls and high streets have reopened, it is still running higher than before the pandemic. U.S. online retail sales are expected to be up almost 60% between now and Christmas eve, compared with 2019, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. A surge in deal-hunting on laptops and mobiles would put enormous strain on warehouses and delivery networks, even before factoring in labor shortages. One way to cope is to offer more curbside pick-up; another is to diffuse demand over a longer period.