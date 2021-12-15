This is bound to hasten acceptance of gene-edited foods, and indeed, markets are beginning to open up in some parts of the world: A Crispr tomato was released in Japan this fall, a Crispr strawberry is coming soon to the U.S. In laboratories, Crispr has been used to create heat-tolerant cattle, pest-resistant wine grapes, and drought-tolerant soy and corn. The upshot: Crispr java in your cup may be all but inevitable. Regulators and consumers — especially in Europe — have been understandably wary of genetic modification of our food. But if they want to ensure the future of coffee, they may to have to accept the advantages.