The other benefit of working in a job - any job - is that you can start putting some money away and take advantage of compound interest. While I know that sounds near-impossible while facing student loans or other debt, and feeling strapped for cash, consider this: A 25-year-old making about $80,000 could save just 12% of her income and get to $1 million in 40 years (assuming a 4% interest rate on her savings). A 40-year-old would have to save 28% of her income under the same scenario and a 50-year-old would have to save almost her entire salary to get to $1 million by 65.