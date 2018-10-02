Quantitative finance has become a buzzword of modern finance, though it’s been around for decades. Thanks in no small part to the success and allure of firms like Renaissance Technologies LLC, quant hedge funds assets have more than doubled over the past eight years, growing to $967 billion by June 2018, according to Hedge Fund Research. All quant strategies use technology and formulas to automate the investment process, rather than rely on an investor’s savvy or a trader’s skills. The resemblance ends there. Some strategies look for a tiny edge that can be exploited in a day; others scour global trends for investments that last for years. Here’s a sampling, from most to least patient.

To contact the reporter on this story: Dani Burger in New York at dburger7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chris Nagi at chrisnagi@bloomberg.net, Laurence Arnold

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.