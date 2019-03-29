Through Medicare, the U.S. health-insurance program created in 1965 to help older Americans afford their medical bills, the government helps 1-in-5 citizens pay for doctor visits, blood tests, prescription drugs, stays in hospitals or nursing facilities, and hospice care. Why not offer those benefits to everybody? “Medicare for All” has emerged as a rallying cry among potential challengers to President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid, though it means different things to different people.

1. Who can get Medicare now?

About 85 percent of Medicare’s 59.7 million members are eligible because of their age -- 65 or older. The rest participate because they have permanent disabilities. Beneficiaries are responsible for paying part of their health-care costs out of pocket, and most have some type of additional coverage to help with those costs and services that aren’t covered, such as long-term care, dental and vision treatment, and hearing aids.

2. What would Medicare for All mean?

That depends on who’s talking. Broadly speaking, it suggests an end to the dominance of private health insurance in the U.S., a system under which 28.5 million Americans lacked coverage in 2017. (The U.S. is an outlier among rich countries by not having universal health coverage.) Unlike Obamacare, which helps millions of Americans obtain health insurance but maintains the central role of private insurers, Medicare for All could mean a government-run “single-payer” system, such as Canada’s, that does away with private insurance. Or it could mean a government-provided alternative to private insurance plans that Americans could buy into, an idea known as the “public option.” Less drastic offshoots of the idea envision allowing older Americans to buy into Medicare at age 50 — what might be called Medicare for More.

3. Who supports the proposals?

Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who is seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination for a second time, has for decades advocated a Canadian-style single-payer system. Four other senators seeking the nomination have signed on to Sanders’ latest legislation: Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren. Self-described progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jayapal, also favor a government-run single-payer system. Other Democratic presidential hopefuls instead favor a government-provided public option. Trump derides Medicare for All as socialist, and his fellow Republicans in Congress are uniformly opposed as well.

4. Would Medicare for All change health care for all Americans?

It would depend on the plan. The most expansive visions of Medicare for All, like those of Sanders and Jayapal, would establish universal benefits and outlaw most forms of private insurance, including employer-provided coverage. That might mean little if any out-of-pocket cost to patients, but also less choice for people who like to pick their insurer and for employers who use health benefits to attract workers. Under a public-option plan, people satisfied with their insurance and medical care would have more flexibility to keep it.

5. Would Medicare for All cut health-care costs?

That’s a matter of debate. The U.S. spent $3.5 trillion on health care in 2017 -- $11,000 for each American -- and is projected to spend $47 trillion from 2018 to 2027, adding up what the government, employers and households pay. About 18 percent of gross domestic product goes to medical spending, compared with about 11 percent in peer countries. Proponents of a single-payer system say it would allow the government to limit costs by setting prices of medical procedures and drugs and eliminating the administrative burden of private health insurance. Critics argue that would remove the incentives private purchasers of health care have to steer their dollars toward more efficient, innovative suppliers. Health stocks tumbled in April after UnitedHealth Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dave Wichmann said Medicare for All would “surely have a severe impact on the economy and jobs -- all without fundamentally increasing access to care.”

6. Do Americans want Medicare for All?

That changes with how the question is phrased. In a January poll by the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, 74 percent of those surveyed supported “creating a national government-administered health plan similar to Medicare open to anyone” if that meant people could choose to keep the coverage they already have. Support dropped to 56 percent if it meant “all Americans would get their insurance from a single government plan” and to 37 percent if it would “eliminate private health-insurance companies.”

To contact the reporters on this story: John Tozzi (Bloomberg News) in New York at jtozzi2@bloomberg.net;Danielle Parnass (Bloomberg Government) in Washington at dparnass@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Drew Armstrong at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net, Laurence Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.