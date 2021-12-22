Set aside the unconscionable human and environmental costs of such gluttony and waste and consider the apparent emotional toll: According to a 2017 Greenpeace report (“After the Binge, the Hangover”), “around half of German, Taiwanese, Hong Kong and Chinese respondents admit that their [clothes] shopping cheer wears off within less than a day.” This survey dovetails with two other 2017 polls: The first found that 75% of 18-34 year-olds in New Zealand felt “guilty” after eating fast food; the second reported that the purchases Britons most regretted were clothing, footwear and takeaway food.