That lowered Yum’s third-quarter earnings by 15 cents a share, to 80 cents. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 96 cents per share.

Revenue fell 4% to $1.3 billion, also short of Wall Street’s expectations. Louisville-based Yum said global same-store sales rose at Taco Bell and KFC. Pizza Hut was flat.

Grubhub shares plunged 43% Tuesday after it sharply cut revenue expectations for the year and warned of intense competition from rivals like UberEats.

Yum shares fell almost 9% in afternoon trading.

