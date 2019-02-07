FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, customers line up at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant inside Miami International Airport in Miami. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports financial results Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Wilfredo Lee, File/Associated Press)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yum Brands missed Wall Street’s profit and revenue forecasts in the fourth quarter despite strong same-store sales growth at Taco Bell and KFC restaurants.

Net earnings fell 17 percent to $1.04 per share.

Without one-time items, including a big gain from refranchising 331 company-owned restaurants, Yum earned 40 cents per share in the October-December period, down 58 percent from a year ago. That was well short of the 95 cents analysts had forecast, according to FactSet.

Yum says its earnings took a 41-cent hit because of a change in the fair value of the $200 million investment it made in Grubhub last February.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 1 percent to $1.56 billion, short of analysts’ forecast of $1.59 billion.

Shares of Yum Brands Inc. fell 1 percent to $93.54.

