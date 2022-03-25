He has a point and one lawmakers should heed. Israel could do better, both for Ukrainian refugees and, ultimately, itself.

At the start of the war, Israel set a limit of accepting only 5,000 Ukrainian refugees. Public pressure forced the government to broaden it. The rule is now that Israel will accept refugees who have an Israeli relative. This is intentionally ambiguous and is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

Israeli ambivalence about the Ukrainian migration is not just about its relations with Russia. To a large extent, it reflects the historic anti-Jewish violence of Ukrainian Christians and the active participation of many Ukrainians in the Holocaust. President Zelenskiy didn’t help his case by telling lawmakers that 80 years ago Ukrainians saved Jews and it was now our turn to reciprocate. Israelis understand that Zelenskiy was doing his best to rally support for his cause, but selectively representing that history to an audience that knows it only too well was a glaring mistake.

Israel’s constitutional Law of Return grants automatic entry and citizenship to any Jew who seeks it. The definition of “Jew” extends not only to practicing Jews but to those with a Jewish parent or grandparent, and that person’s immediate family as well.

There is no official count of Ukrainians who are eligible for the law of return. Since the start of the war, some 4,000 Ukrainian citizens have been accepted as returning Jews. Israeli officials predict much larger numbers. Hebrew University Professor Sergio Della Pergola, generally considered the leading expert on Jewish demography, puts the core number of Jews at 43,000. He estimates that an additional 120,000 would qualify as well.

Alex Kushnir, the chairman of the Knesset finance committee and himself a native Ukrainian, thinks the number will rise considerably and should. “For Zionists, taking in Jews -- meaning anyone who would have been considered a Jew by the Nazis -- is a Zionist duty,” he says.

While the number of Ukrainian Jewish “returnees” is a matter of speculation, so is the number of Russian Jews who are already fleeing the Putin regime. Eligible Jews from the former Soviet Union will be fewer by far than the 1990s wave, but they are still very welcome. “Highly educated newcomers are a valued commodity,” says Kushnir. “We intend to compete for them.”

But Zelenskiy wasn’t just talking about educated Jewish Ukrainians. A bigger question is how many ordinary Ukrainians Israel should take. In the Supreme Court case, the Justices pointed out that the quota on immigrants can’t be arbitrary.

A more reasonable number would be 36,000, taking 1% of the 3.6 million or so refugees that have fled Ukraine, reflecting Israel’s proportionate share of the population of NATO countries. Though Israel is not a NATO member, it ought to act like one in this case. Ukrainian Jews wouldn’t count toward this quota.

Orthodox politicians would, of course, be opposed to any system that allows so many immigrants to gain Israeli citizenship on a non-sectarian basis, which they’d consider a dilution of the Jewish nature of Israel. On the contrary, they seek to narrow the criteria of the law of return by excluding the grandchildren of Jews.

Alex Kushnir belongs to Israel Beiteinu, Israel’s most militantly anti-Orthodox political party. He is a pragmatist. After the fall of the Soviet Union, about 1 million Russian speakers were given citizenship in Israel. Many were Jews only in the most peripheral way; some were clearly not Jewish at all. But it was an opportunity to increase the nominally Jewish population (by 15% over a decade). Many of these are now Kushnir’s voters.

Back in the ‘90s, mainstream Israelis worried less about the pedigree of the penniless strangers than about the costs of settling them. But it proved to be a wise investment. Soviet immigrants were well-educated, especially in science, engineering and medicine. They also brought an energetic work ethic that raised the level of productivity across a sluggish economy. “The Russian Aliyah saved Israel, big time” says economic commentator Shlomo Maoz. “A big wave of immigrants will have the same effect today.”

Good education and a high work ethic are not exclusive to Jews. Plenty of Ukrainian refugees share those qualities. They may not be Jewish, but their children will grow up speaking Hebrew, get educated in Israeli schools, serve in the army, celebrate the national holidays and become indistinguishable from other Israelis.

Israel is a small, crowded country with a high birth rate. But there is room here for many more temporary refugees, for former Soviet Jews returning home, and for a proportional cohort of new, not necessarily Jewish citizens. Taking them in now would not upset the social equilibrium or change the demography of the country. It would be a gesture of goodwill, even forgiveness, by the Jewish state. The immigrants, Jewish or not, will be lucky to get here. Israel is a land of opportunity. And, for reasons of its own, Israel will be lucky to have them.

Zev Chafets is a journalist and author of 14 books. He was a senior aide to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and the founding managing editor of the Jerusalem Report Magazine.

