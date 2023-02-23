Zeta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.8 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $175.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $279.2 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $591 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $151 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $686 million to $696 million.

