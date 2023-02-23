Zeta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.
The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $175.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.8 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $279.2 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $591 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $151 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $686 million to $696 million.
