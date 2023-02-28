Zevia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ENCINO, Calif. — ENCINO, Calif. — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter. The Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.9 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $163.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Zevia said it expects revenue in the range of $40 million to $43 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.

