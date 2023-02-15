Ziff Davis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $67.5 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.26 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $396.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.8 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

Ziff Davis expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.02 to $6.54 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion.

