Zillow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $72 million in its fourth quarter.
The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $435 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $414.4 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $101 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.
