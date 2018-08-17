NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Nvidia Corp., down $12.62 to $244.82

The chipmaker’s profit forecast fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Applied Materials Inc., down $3.66 to $43.77

The chipmaking equipment company’s quarterly profit and revenue estimates were lower than analysts expected.

Tesla Inc., down $29.95 to $305.50

The Wall Street Journal said the SEC began investigating Tesla last year, while an interview with CEO Elon Musk raised concerns about his health.

Nordstrom Inc., up $6.90 to $59.18

The department store raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter.

Zoe’s Kitchen Inc., up $3.18 to $12.74

The restaurant chain said Cava Group agreed to buy it for $12.75 a share, or $249.9 million.

Deere & Co., up $3.24 to $140.59

The farm equipment maker reported strong sales but said freight and materials costs are still putting pressure on its business.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., up 57 cents to $82.27

Utilities and other big dividend payers rose as bond yields turned lower Friday.

Accuray Inc., up 35 cents to $3.88

The radiation oncology company forecast stronger sales in the next year than analysts expected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.