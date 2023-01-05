Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Will 2023 be the year of corporate zombie marriages? With a recession looming and investors suddenly reluctant to fund companies that don’t make money, I expect cash-strapped private startups, recent tech initial public offerings and former special purpose acquisition companies will try to save their skin by merging with other startups. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Coupling with another loss-making young firm might seem an improbable route to salvation. Yet such deals can offer the acquirer a cheap way to increase market share or gain economies of scale; meanwhile the target gets cash to keep the lights on. However, mergers are no substitute for cost-cutting and healthy unit economics — and they won’t fix broken business models.

The wave of startup M&A is already well underway: Last year electric truck manufacturer Nikola Corp. acquired its battery supplier Romeo Power Inc. Meanwhile, used car retailers Shift Technologies Inc. and CarLotz Inc. agreed to merge, as did two autonomous vehicle sensor manufacturers Velodyne Lidar Inc and Ouster Inc. All are loss-making former SPACs and each transaction involved payment in shares rather than cash.

Beyond the SPAC universe, venture-capital backed fast grocery delivery firm Gorillas Technologies Gmbh agreed in December to be acquired by Turkish rival Getir. The $1.2 billion merger consideration was far below Berlin-based Gorilla’s $3 billion peak valuation and was almost entirely paid in Getir stock.

Startup consolidation is long overdue: Cheap money inflated valuations and encouraged too many new entrants in hot sectors. Fierce competition was great for customers but neophyte firms lacked the scale to become profitable.

For example, around half a dozen lidar companies went public via SPACs in the past couple of years, and in December one of them, California-based Quanergy Systems Inc., filed for bankruptcy.

Mergers offer some hope of salvaging value but they are risky. By acquiring its German rival, Getir can consolidate its network of urban warehouses, spend less on customer promotions and gain more bargaining power with suppliers. But because Gorillas burns cash, Getir might have even more trouble breaking even in the short-term.

The same goes for Nikola which spends more building an electric heavy-duty truck than it receives from customers. The Phoenix-based startup warned in November that this negative gross margin will worsen in the short-term due to the recently completed Romeo acquisition. Previously Romeo sold battery packs to Nikola below cost but as owner Nikola must now bear the full amount.

Together the two companies lost more than $760 million in the first nine months of 2022, and Nikola has been forced to slow truck production to avoid burning even more cash.

Nikola expects to make Romeo’s battery manufacturing more efficient, and its desire to prevent a key supplier failing is understandable — Romeo’s cash pile had shrunk to $4 million whereas Nikola held $316 million of unrestricted cash at the end of September. However Nikola’s market value has dwindled to around $1 billion following the takeover, which will make any future equity raises more dilutive.

The transaction also illustrates one of the difficulties of orchestrating a merger between two startups: They usually pay in stock to preserve cash but deciding what each is worth when valuations are in flux is tricky.

By the time the takeover closed in October, the Nikola shares that Romeo stockholders received as payment were worth just $68 million — less than half their value when the deal was unveiled in August. Nikola has declined more than 95% since the peak in 2020. (1)

Securing liquidity is often a bigger priority. Until recently Velodyne and Ouster were tearing strips out of each other in court over an intellectual property dispute. Their merger-of-equals, announced in November, provides around $355 million in combined cash — a big incentive to settle their differences.

Used car ecommerce platform Shift closed most of its US hubs in August, and in November warned of its ability to remain a going concern. By completing a merger with CarLotz the following month, the two companies now have a combined $125 million at their disposal and have pledged to become profitable by 2024.

However, investors don’t seem convinced that merging two loss-making, but otherwise quite different companies, will deliver the promised financial benefits in a rapidly deteriorating used car market. Shift’s market capitalization has plummeted to around $30 million from a peak of $900 million in 2020.

While desperate times call for creative thinking, startup mergers may succeed only in delaying a financial reckoning.

(1) Nikola also forgave $28 million in loans to Romeo.

