Lyft Inc., up $2.76 to $34.44

The ride-hailing company said business improved in May with a 26% increase in rides from April.

The Cheesecake Factory Inc., up $3.42 to $24.37

The restaurant operator said that reopened locations have recaptured about 75% of their prior-year sales.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., up $3.83 to $25.42

The high-end coat maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Coty Inc., up 56 cents to $4.75

The maker of Clairol and other beauty products is discussing a potential collaboration with Kim Kardashian West.

HealthEquity Inc., down $4.53 to $58.08

The healthcare accounts manager reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Ambarella Inc., down $8.55 to $53

The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the second quarter.

