Eastman Kodak Co., up $1.32 to $7.30
Investment firm D.E. Shaw disclosed a 5.2% stake in the printing systems and software company.
Gogo Inc., up $2.23 to $7.37.
The in-flight internet provider is selling its commercial aviation business to Intelsat for $400 million.
ScanSource, Inc., down $3.29 to $21.40.
The South Carolina-based technology company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Apple Inc., up $5.14 to $134.18.
The company asked suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, according to Bloomberg.
Tesla Inc., down $23.27 to $475.05.
The electric vehicle maker announced plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of stock.
Voya Financial, Inc., down 85 cents to $51.06.
The insurance and financial services company postponed the divestment of some of its businesses until the fourth quarter.
