ZoomInfo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.2 million.
The company posted revenue of $301.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $63.2 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 22 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $299 million to $301 million for the fiscal first quarter.
ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion.
