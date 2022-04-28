Placeholder while article actions load

You can forgive Facebook investors for feeling aghast at the company this year. Before Thursday’s rally, shares had fallen by 40% as Meta Platforms Inc. said that its daily active users had declined for the first time ever and that its expenses would balloon to $90-$95 billion as it built the still-very-theoretical metaverse.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has now given them some relief, no doubt because he was under increasing pressure to do so. He’s pulling the reins on the company’s virtual reality spending — but only just enough to signal that he isn’t neglecting his fiduciary responsibility or the core social networking sites that make all the money.

“With our current business growth levels, we are now planning to slow the pace of some of our investments,” he told Wall Street analysts on a call on Wednesday. “Over the next several years, our goal from a financial perspective is to generate sufficient operating income growth from Family of Apps to fund the growth of investment in Reality Labs, while still growing our overall profitability. Now, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen in 2022 given the revenue headwinds.”

Zuckerberg seems to have reevaluated his full-steam-ahead approach to virtual reality, thanks in part to a decline in Meta’s sales outlook, which also came in slightly below estimates. The company pointed to the war in Ukraine as one factor for the decline. Overall, Meta said it was paring back its total expenses to a range of $87-92 billion.

Investors should enjoy the respite. Meta also reported that daily active users on Facebook grew at an annual rate of 4%, marking a return to growth for its bread-and-butter service after the company reported its first-ever decline in daily users last quarter.

Meta’s market cap hit $1 trillion last year, making it one of the most valuable companies on the planet, but concerns about how much it will be able to keep growing in the face of stiff competition from ByteDance Inc.’s TikTok have been exacerbated by Zuckerberg’s drive to turn the firm into a metaverse business. Last week, he opened Meta’s first IRL store, aimed at getting more consumers used to wearing an Oculus headset. It’s probably a necessary move, but with commercial real-estate prices booming, it could also be painfully expensive.

The question now is whether Facebook’s return to growth will be short-lived or not. A 4% increase in new users — or an addition of 30 million more — is not much to cheer about, especially if user numbers decline again in the coming quarter. Investors can enjoy the relief, but it could well be temporary.

