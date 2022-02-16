But nautical adventures don’t always end well. Indigenous Hawaiians killed Captain James Cook. Even successful explorers spread disease, enslavement and general human misery through the world.

Similarly, the metaverse on which Zuckerberg is gambling the fate of Facebook Meta has been a source of misery of a different sort. Sexual harassment and virtual assault, sometimes of minors, are so rampant that even Metamates testing the experience have suffered from it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Meta has taken steps to address the problem. But exec Andrew Bosworth, who yesterday tweeted enthusiastically about the Metamates rebranding, has suggested policing the metaverse “at any meaningful scale is practically impossible.”

Even if you’re not being assaulted in a criminal sense, your senses may still be assaulted by general creepiness, as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Parmy Olson experienced on a recent foray into the metaverse, where a crowd of male avatars circled and took photos of her. And that was before she met the tween screeching obscenities or the “giant blonde man called BabyFace” making “strange, animal noises.”

The metaverse of Zuckerberg’s vision is still likely years from coming to fruition. Jamie Dimon’s decision to hang a portrait of himself in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s little corner of the metaverse may seem like an endorsement of it. Except JPMorgan is playing with house money and can afford to take a flyer by slapping up an outpost on a patch of land in an undeveloped country.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The driving ideal of Web3, of which the metaverse is a key part, is supposed to be decentralization. The fact that big companies like Facebook Meta and JPMorgan are already conquering the New World suggests a different goal: to financialize every aspect of the internet and life. That JPM Coin isn’t going to hype itself.

Another, even less flattering nautical reference that comes to mind here is “Moby-Dick.” The metaverse could be Zuckerberg’s White Whale, and Meta his Pequod, the ship that (spoiler alert) goes down in the end, taking with it all hands but one.

Ahab was able to motivate his crew by nailing a gold doubloon to the mast. Meta shareholders may need a bit more inducement. This month’s selloff, the worst in its history, was due partly to investors balking at how much money Zuckerberg is throwing at his own obsession.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, the main motivation for the selloff was the fact that Facebook Meta’s primary revenue source, digital advertising, isn’t growing the way it once was. Voyages of discovery take a long time, and Wall Street memories are short. Silicon Valley history is rife with new ideas, such as the iPad, that are mocked and then accepted.

Zuckerberg’s Metamates might have plenty of reason to stay on board for a while. But maybe they should start paying closer attention to those lifeboat drills.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Mark Gongloff is an editor with Bloomberg Opinion. He previously was a managing editor of Fortune.com, ran the Huffington Post’s business and technology coverage, and was a columnist, reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion