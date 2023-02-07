Zurn Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.2 million.
The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $340.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $61.7 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Zurn Water said it expects revenue in the range of $340 million to $355 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.
