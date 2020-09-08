The Washington Post

Can you guess where these travel photos were shot?

We received so many gorgeous landscape shots for our 2020 Travel Photo Contest we thought it would be nice to share some of them via a quiz --- both for fun and to inspire future adventures in this year of limited mobility. We've included the photographer's comments, edited for clarity, in each correct answer. Enjoy!  

Elizabeth Chang September 08, 2020
1

Eva Lanyi, Alexandria, Va.

In what country was this photograph taken?

Iceland

Scotland

Greenland

Norway﻿

2

Roberta Spitzberg, Rockville, Md.

Where are these mountains?

Chile

﻿Argentina

South Georgia Island

Canada﻿

3

John Ruffa, Laurel, Md.

In which U.S. state was this photograph taken?

North Carolina

New York

Delaware

Louisiana﻿

4

Bessmarie Young, Dickerson, Md.

In which wine-growing region was this photograph taken?

Styria, Austria

Burgundy, France

Tuscany, Italy

Sonoma, Calif. 

5

Marissa Kempson, Springfield, Va.

Which New England lake is this?

Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire

Sebago Lake, Maine

Lake Willoughby, Vermont

Walden Pond, Massachusetts﻿

6

Janet Engel, Rockville, Md.

On which island can you find this beach?

St. Lucia

Ambergris Caye, Belize

Kornati, Croatia

Zakynthos, Greece

7

Jungnam Pleasant, Ellicott City, Md.

Which national or state park or conservation area is this?

Capitol Reef National Park, Utah

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Nevada

Red Rock Canyon State Park, California

8

Robert Greenberg, Bethesda, Md.

Where did the photographer find this rainbow?

Scotland

Iceland

Ireland

Ukraine﻿

9

Olivia Lewis, Silver Spring, Md.

In which mountain range are these pine trees found?

Cascade Range, Washington s﻿tate

Himalayas, India

Rocky Mountains, Colorado

Huangshan Mountains, China 

10

Daniel Fine, Washington, D.C.

In which country will you find this delta?

Italy

Indonesia

Botswana

Brazil

