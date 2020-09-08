Can you guess where these travel photos were shot?

We received so many gorgeous landscape shots for our 2020 Travel Photo Contest we thought it would be nice to share some of them via a quiz --- both for fun and to inspire future adventures in this year of limited mobility. We've included the photographer's comments, edited for clarity, in each correct answer. Enjoy!
Eva Lanyi, Alexandria, Va.
In what country was this photograph taken?
Iceland
Scotland
Greenland
Norway
Roberta Spitzberg, Rockville, Md.
Where are these mountains?
Chile
Argentina
South Georgia Island
Canada
John Ruffa, Laurel, Md.
In which U.S. state was this photograph taken?
North Carolina
New York
Delaware
Louisiana
Bessmarie Young, Dickerson, Md.
In which wine-growing region was this photograph taken?
Styria, Austria
Burgundy, France
Tuscany, Italy
Sonoma, Calif.
Marissa Kempson, Springfield, Va.
Which New England lake is this?
Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire
Sebago Lake, Maine
Lake Willoughby, Vermont
Walden Pond, Massachusetts
Janet Engel, Rockville, Md.
On which island can you find this beach?
St. Lucia
Ambergris Caye, Belize
Kornati, Croatia
Zakynthos, Greece
Jungnam Pleasant, Ellicott City, Md.
Which national or state park or conservation area is this?
Capitol Reef National Park, Utah
Badlands National Park, South Dakota
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Nevada
Red Rock Canyon State Park, California
Robert Greenberg, Bethesda, Md.
Where did the photographer find this rainbow?
Scotland
Iceland
Ireland
Ukraine
Olivia Lewis, Silver Spring, Md.
In which mountain range are these pine trees found?
Cascade Range, Washington state
Himalayas, India
Rocky Mountains, Colorado
Huangshan Mountains, China
Daniel Fine, Washington, D.C.
In which country will you find this delta?
Italy
Indonesia
Botswana
Brazil