Can you name that landmark?

Take a guess at these famous structures from around the world.
Mohamed El-Shahed/Agence France-Press via Getty Images
Which landmark is not only one of the seven wonders of the world but it also a tomb for the king that had it constructed during his reign.
Stonehenge
The Great Pyramid of Giza
Machu Picchu
Christ the Redeemer
Thomas Samson/Agence France-Presse via Getty Images
It was built by a famous French architect who also worked on the Statue of Liberty. Which landmark is it?
Leaning Tower of Pisa
Great Wall of China
Great Sphinx
Eiffel Tower
Tang Chhin Sothy/Agence Presse-France via Getty Images
This landmark is the world’s largest religious structure. It was abandoned in the 15th century but was restored throughout the 20th century. Which is it?
Angkor Wat
Westminster Abbey
St. Louis Cathedral
St. Basil's Cathedral
Vincenzo Pinto/Agence Presse-France via Getty Images
Although two-thirds of this landmark is collapsed or missing, it's still a popular tourist attraction in Europe. Which one is it?
Berlin Wall
Parthenon
Big Ben
Colosseum
Ted S. Warren/AP
This iconic Washington state landmark attracts almost 1.3 million visitors per year and was originally sketched by the chief organizer of the Century 21 World’s Fair.
Pike Place Market
The Gum Wall
Space Needle
The Seattle Great Wheel
Gurinder Osan/ Associated Press
This complex, located in Agra, India, was commissioned by an emperor for his late wife in the 17th century.
The Blue Mosque
Hagia Sophia
Jama Masjid
Taj Mahal
Lillian Cunningham/ The Washington Post
Construction on this landmark, located in Northern China, began in the third century B.C.
The Great Wall of China
The Massive Wall of China
The Forbidden Wall of China
The Wall of Heaven
Yasuyoshi Chiba/Agence France-Presse/ Getty
This 98-foot statue is on the summit of Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Venus de Milo
Christ of the Abyss
Christ the Redeemer
Statue of Unity
Ludovic Marin/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty
This landmark used to house the French monarchy until the revolution forced them out in 1789.
Buckingham Palace
Sanssouci Palace
Pitti Palace
Palace of Versailles
Rob Griffith/ Associated Press
This landmark was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1973 but is not in the United Kingdom. Which is it?
Sydney Opera House
Globe Theatre
02 Arena
Madison Square Garden