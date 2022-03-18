The Washington Post

Can you name that landmark?

Take a guess at these famous structures from around the world.

KidsPost March 18, 2022
1

Mohamed El-Shahed/Agence France-Press via Getty Images

Which landmark is not only one of the seven wonders of the world but it also a tomb for the king that had it constructed during his reign.

Stonehenge

The Great Pyramid of Giza

Machu Picchu

Christ the Redeemer

2

Thomas Samson/Agence France-Presse via Getty Images

It was built by a famous French architect who also worked on the Statue of Liberty. Which landmark is it?

Leaning Tower of Pisa

Great Wall of China

Great Sphinx

Eiffel Tower

3

Tang Chhin Sothy/Agence Presse-France via Getty Images

This landmark is the world’s largest religious structure. It was abandoned in the 15th century but was restored throughout the 20th century. Which is it?

Angkor Wat

Westminster Abbey

St. Louis Cathedral

St. Basil's Cathedral

4

Vincenzo Pinto/Agence Presse-France via Getty Images

Although two-thirds of this landmark is collapsed or missing, it's still a popular tourist attraction in Europe. Which one is it?

Berlin Wall

Parthenon

Big Ben

Colosseum

5

Ted S. Warren/AP

This iconic Washington state landmark attracts almost 1.3 million visitors per year and was originally sketched by the chief organizer of the Century 21 World’s Fair.

Pike Place Market

The Gum Wall

Space Needle

The Seattle Great Wheel

6

Gurinder Osan/ Associated Press

This complex, located in Agra, India, was commissioned by an emperor for his late wife in the 17th century.

The Blue Mosque

Hagia Sophia

Jama Masjid

Taj Mahal

7

Lillian Cunningham/ The Washington Post

Construction on this landmark, located in Northern China, began in the third century B.C.

The Great Wall of China

The Massive Wall of China 

The Forbidden Wall of China

The Wall of Heaven

8

Yasuyoshi Chiba/Agence France-Presse/ Getty

This 98-foot statue is on the summit of Mount Corcovado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Venus de Milo

Christ of the Abyss

Christ the Redeemer

Statue of Unity

9

Ludovic Marin/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty

This landmark used to house the French monarchy until the revolution forced them out in 1789.

Buckingham Palace

Sanssouci Palace

Pitti Palace

Palace of Versailles

10

Rob Griffith/ Associated Press

This landmark was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1973 but is not in the United Kingdom. Which is it?

Sydney Opera House

Globe Theatre

02 Arena

Madison Square Garden

