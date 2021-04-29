Many of the military personnel were not combatants but held jobs such as teachers, nurses and office workers, according to interviews with 15 detainees and relatives, along with a lawyer and a camp visitor. Employees of state-owned companies also have been held, along with priests. The arbitrary locking up of non-combatants is against international law, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has met detainees’ family members but declined to answer questions.