Andrew Wheeler, the former fossil fuel industry lobbyist who President Trump nominated earlier this month to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, plans to tell a key Senate panel Wednesday that he will continue the administration’s aggressive reversal of environmental rules.

“Through our deregulatory actions, the Trump administration has proven that burdensome federal regulations are not necessary to drive environmental progress,” Wheeler said in prepared remarks that he will deliver at his confirmation hearing Wednesday morning. “Certainty, and the innovation that thrives in a climate of certainty, are key to progress.”

Wheeler, who was confirmed as the agency’s top deputy last year, has served as the EPA’s acting administrator since July. An agency veteran who also worked in the Senate before becoming a lobbyist, Wheeler is more low-key than his predecessor, Scott Pruitt, who was forced to resign in July amid federal ethics inquiries.

But despite their different styles, Wheeler has made clear — both through his words and actions — that he intends to pursue many of the regulatory rollbacks Pruitt put in motion and to carry out Trump’s promises of a more efficient, less powerful EPA. Wheeler highlighted nearly three dozen significant rules that the EPA had rolled back during the past two years in his prepared testimony.

Environmental advocates and other opponents have argued he has too many conflicts of interest to serve in the agency’s top role, and that the policies he aims to pursue threaten the public health and safety of ordinary Americans.

“The fox in the hen house analogies are endless here, but so is Wheeler’s ability to roll back vital safeguards to our air, water, and climate and put our environment and health at risk should he remain in the top spot at the EPA,” Matthew Grevatt, associate legislative director for the Sierra Club, wrote ahead of Wednesday’s confirmation hearing. “Wheeler isn’t just friendly with corporate polluters; he’s been on their team for years.”

Democrats hold out little hope of blocking Wheeler’s nomination. But Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, said in an interview Tuesday that he hoped the process would provide greater transparency on how the agency is operating under Wheeler.

“We will try to get factual information, answers and documents out of the Trump administration and hope that the oversight faculties of the Senate will at least be somewhat revived,” he said, adding that the change of control in House has provided his side with some leverage.

Whitehouse said that while Wheeler has not demonstrated the sort of ethical lapses as Pruitt, he has advanced the same sort of policies as his predecessor.

“He brings less scorn and derision on his office, but in terms of the fundamental fact that this is a theoretically regulatory agency that is being run for the benefit of industry, that has not changed,” he said.

Industry leaders indeed have welcomed Wheeler’s nomination.

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association chief executive Jim Matheson, whose group includes hundreds of electric cooperatives around the country, said in a statement that Wheeler “has demonstrated his ability to head the agency and understands the importance of common-sense regulatory reforms that promote a healthy environment and vibrant rural communities.”

Wheeler arrived back at the EPA — where he had worked during the early 1990s — in the spring after the Senate confirmed him by a vote of 53 to 45 as the top deputy to Pruitt.

It had been a long absence since his early-career work as a regulator. For nearly 15 years, Wheeler worked as a staffer on Capitol Hill, including as an adviser to Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), a high-profile critic of the EPA and of climate science. He later spent nearly a decade lobbying for the sort of companies that EPA regulates, including energy and mining companies. Among his professional activities, he once listed his post as vice president of the Washington Coal Club.

In July, several months after his return to the EPA, the Ohio native found himself at the helm of the agency after Pruitt was forced to resign amid federal ethics inquiries.

“The agenda for the agency was set out by President Trump,” Wheeler told The Post after taking over as acting administrator in the wake of Pruitt’s resignation. “I will try to work to implement the president’s agenda as well. I don’t think the overall agenda is going to change that much, because we’re implementing what the president has laid out.”

In November, during an unrelated event at the White House, Trump announced that he intended to nominate Wheeler to take over the top position permanently. “He’s done a fantastic job,” the president said.

In his prepared remarks Wednesday, Wheeler highlighted some of the agency’s continued rollbacks under his watch. Among them: a massive overhaul of an Obama-era rule aimed at sharply reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the nation’s power plants and an effort to scale back requirements for how fuel efficient the nation’s cars and pickup trucks must become in the near future.

Wheeler’s confirmation hearing on Wednesday also comes amid a shutdown that has limited the ability of the EPA to conduct its most basic functions, including industrial inspections and monitoring for pollution around the country. Only about 800 of the EPA’s roughly 14,000 employees have been deemed essential to continue working during shutdown.