

Acting interior secretary David Bernhardt. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Acting interior secretary David Bernhardt, who has been nominated to serve in the position in a permanent capacity, told a Senate panel Thursday that he would continue the department’s work in executing President Trump’s “energy dominance” agenda if he is confirmed.

“Interior has been at the forefront of this effort,” Bernhardt said in a statement reflecting his opening remarks, “and we have generated over $16 billion in energy revenues in just two years.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Bernhardt’s experience as a solicitor under George W. Bush and as a deputy secretary and later acting secretary after the resignation of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is exceptional.

“You come to us with a level of experience and qualifications we rarely see. Really unprecedented,” Murkowski said.

But the senator also addressed an issue that has cast a shadow over the nominee — his work as a lobbyist, potential conflicts of interest and proposals to expand development of oil and gas leasing and drilling at the expense of wildlife.

“For whatever reason, you seem to have outside groups working against your nomination more than anyone else we’ve had in front of us,” Murkowski said.

Bernhardt assured the chairman that he would comply with laws and ethics rules and that, in fact, he has worked to strengthen ethics guidelines at the Interior Department by hiring more officials to oversee it.

Democrats on the committee, who oppose Bernhardt’s nomination, were not persuaded. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) attacked him for intervening in an analysis by officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department that found that some chemicals used by landowners threatened endangered animals. Bernhardt stopped the release of the analysis and referred it to lawyers, who changed it.

“You asked to come to my office to say you stood for strong ethics,” Wyden said. “A few hours after we met, I saw documents that show within the last two years you blocked the release of a Fish and Wildlife analysis of toxic chemicals.”

Bernhardt said he intervened because the analysis did not have a legal review, and “I kicked it to career lawyers” because “you can’t ignore the law.”

Wyden cut him off, saying he had read documents related to Bernhardt’s actions, and they “make you sound like just another corrupt official.” The senator said the nominee’s past as a lobbyist is likely to hurt his ability to lead Interior.

“I think you are so conflicted … if you get confirmed, you’re going to have to disqualify yourself from so many issues I don’t know who you will go about your day.”

Bernhardt’s confirmation, however, is all but assured, despite Democrats’ concerns about his proposals to dismantle endangered species protections, weaken offshore drilling safety rules and roll back century-old rules to protect migratory birds, as well as the perceived conflicts of interest from his years as a lobbyist for industries that conduct business with the Interior Department.

Republicans widely praise Bernhardt, citing his intelligence and relentless work ethic. “I think there’s an absolute double standard being applied here,” Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) said in response to Wyden’s remarks. He noted that while Bernhardt’s ties to industry have come under scrutiny, former Interior secretary Sally Jewell’s experience at an outdoor industry company was praised and considered a plus.

Bernhardt’s former work as a lobbyist representing the oil and gas industry has drawn persistent scrutiny.

Since his arrival at the Interior Department in July 2017, he has had to recuse himself from matters directly affecting 26 former clients to adhere to the Trump administration’s ethics requirements. His critics say he should have recused himself from far more.

Bernhardt has wielded influence over the department’s most important agencies. Within months of becoming Zinke’s deputy, Bernhardt played a role in decisions to increase national park fees, roll back endangered species protections enforced by the Fish and Wildlife Service, open massive amounts of public lands to more drilling and weaken safety rules for ocean oil production platforms.

In fall that year, the Bureau of Land Management held a closed meeting where officials and public lands stakeholders discussed ways to circumvent laws meant to protect wildlife and their habitats. That September, the department blocked a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service analysis providing guidance that would limit the use of chemicals that harmed endangered animals, according to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by the Center for Biological Diversity and the New York Times.

The following month, Interior proposed to significantly increase entry fees at national parks to deal with a multibillion maintenance backlog, but the plan ultimately failed in the face of public outrage.

The following year, in April, Interior clipped the wings of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The department issued guidance to police, who enforce the law, that an individual or group cannot be held liable for killing birds, even endangered ones, if the actions were not intentional. As an example, it said, “all that is relevant is that the landowner undertook an action that did not have killing of barn owls as its purpose.”

The next month, Interior moved to end a federal ban on Alaska hunting practices that many consider cruel. Rules that protected bear cubs and their mothers from being shot while hibernating in dens of federal land were lifted, leaving the state to determine their fate. Similarly, federal rules prohibiting animals from being shot from helicopters and boats while swimming between shores were swept away.

As he helped relax key federal regulations, Bernhardt promoted Trump’s energy dominance agenda, which focuses on producing as much oil and gas as possible on land and sea. The department has offered nearly 25 million acres of federal land for industry leases. In September alone, a lease sale brought $973 million in New Mexico, a record for BLM. The administration boasted that it was a gift to the U.S. Treasury.

But it comes at a cost, according to BLM estimates. Boosting drilling in New Mexico over the next 20 years will equal the greenhouse gas emissions of 733 coal-fired power plants operating for a year.

Bernhardt also is moving to expand oil and gas industry leases at sea. In January 2018, Interior announced an unprecedented proposal to lease 90 percent of the U.S. outer continental shelf, including areas of the Arctic that had never been drilled, and the Atlantic seaboard, where drilling has not happened in more than a half-century.

Five permits to map the Atlantic Ocean floor are pending, along with the finalization of five-year administration plan to offer the leases. Every governor on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts opposes the plan.