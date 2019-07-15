

The Department of the Interior building in Washington features murals just outside the Bureau of Land Management offices done by artist John Steuart Curry -- "The Oklahoma Land Rush," left, and "The Homestead and the Building of the Barbed Wire Fence" on the right. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

The Trump administration plans to move more than a fifth of the Bureau of Land Management’s D.C. workforce out West, part of its broader push to shift power away from Washington and shrink the size of the federal government.

The proposal to move nearly 80 employees from an Interior Department agency managing more than 10 percent of the nation’s land comes as Trump officials are forcibly reassigning career officials and upending operations across the federal government. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue finalized plans this summer to move about 550 jobs at two of his department’s scientific agencies from the nation’s capital to the greater Kansas City region. The White House is trying to abolish the Office of Personnel Management, the government’s human resources agency, and has threatened to furlough as many as 150 employees if Congress blocks it.

Many of the employees will move to Grand Junction, Colo., according to two federal officials briefed on the decisions who asked for anonymity because the decision has not been formally announced. But some of the affected workers — who include some of the agencies’ top officials, along with Senior Executive Service staffers and low-level managers — will move to other cities in the West, these officials added.

The move comes as Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has tapped William Perry Pendley, former president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation, as a top policy adviser at BLM.

E&E News first reported some details of the proposed plan Monday afternoon.

Interior officials have been eyeing a possible move for BLM for more than two years, and a handful of Western states, including Colorado and Utah, have sought to recruit the agency. The bureau has some 9,260 employees, of which roughly 350 work in Washington, D.C.