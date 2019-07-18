

A foreman watches workers pick fruit in an orchard in Arvin, Calif. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

The Environmental Protection Agency rejected a petition by environmental and public health groups Thursday to ban a widely used pesticide that has been linked to neurological damage in children, despite the fact that a federal court said last year there was “no justification” for rejecting the ban.

The agency’s move to keep chlorpyrifos on the market comes as the product’s main manufacturer, Corteva Agriscience, has privately indicated to EPA that it is open to restricting certain uses of the pesticide, according to two individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. Many farmers describe it as a critical tool of last resort.

In a notice to the Federal Register Thursday, EPA Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Alexandra Dunn wrote that “critical questions remained regarding the significance of the data” suggesting that the pesticide causes neurological damage in young children. Administration officials have argued that the initial decision to ban the product for agricultural use was based on an epidemiological studies rather than direct tests on animals, which have historically been used by EPA to determine a pesticide’s safety.

“By allowing chlorpyrifos to stay in our fruits and vegetables, Trump’s EPA is breaking the law and neglecting the overwhelming scientific evidence that this pesticide harms children’s brains,” said Patti Goldman, an attorney for the law firm Earthjustice, in a statement. “It is a tragedy that this administration sides with corporations instead of children’s health. But this is only a setback. Lawmakers in states like Hawaii and New York are now showing the rest of the country that banning this dreadful pesticide is not only possible, but inevitable.”

The Obama administration had proposed in 2015 to revoke all uses of chlorpyrifos after EPA scientists determined that the existing evidence did not meet the agency’s threshold of a “reasonable certainty of no harm,” given current exposure levels in Americans’ food supply and drinking water. EPA staff cited studies of families exposed to it in apartment buildings and agricultural communities that found lower birth weight and reduced I.Q., among other effects. But before the ban was finalized, President Trump took office and reversed course.

In March 2017, then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt rejected the agency’s own analysis, saying the agency would reassess the science underpinning that decision and make a final determination in 2022. That action, welcomed by the pesticide industry and Department of Agriculture officials who had questioned the EPA’s findings, led to the latest court fight.

Farmers have long pressed to keep chlorpyrifos, which has been banned from indoor use for more than a decade, available.

John Chandler, a fourth-generation farmer in Selma, Calif., grows peaches, plums, almonds citrus and grapes for raisins and wine on his property. He said in a phone interview Wednesday that his operation uses chlorpyrifos on rare occasions, like during an outbreak of the vine mealybug on grape crops.

“We knew that if it was blowing up, we could go in and we could kill it. It’s kind of the last resort,” Chandler said, adding that his family works to minimize their employees’ exposure to the pesticide. “We train our workers very diligently on proper procedures.”

The industry welcomed EPA’s decision on Thursday, citing similar reasons.

Gregg Schmidt, a spokesman for Corteva, said the company supports “critical uses of chlorpyrifos” while the EPA continues to review the pesticide and the scientific data around it.

“We are committed to working with the agency as it seeks to make an accurate assessment and, if necessary, reduce potential exposures, while also ensuring that growers for whom chlorpyrifos is a critical tool can continue to use the product safely,” Schmidt said in a statement, adding the firm would work to “expedite” the review.

Chris Novak, chief executive of the industry group CropLife America, said farmers and public health officials still rely on chlorpyrifos to control a number of “deadly and debilitating” pests, including mosquitoes. He added that the group supports funding to ensure that EPA has adequate resources to test and regulate chlorpyrifos and other pesticides.

The Trump administration’s decision to keep the pesticide on the market comes as some major states -- including California and New York -- have taken steps to ban chlorpyrifos outright.

California health officials said in May that their decision came amid growing evidence that the pesticide, which is used on crops such as oranges, grapes and almonds, “causes serious health effects in children and other sensitive populations at lower levels of exposure than previously understood.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) proposed $5.7 million to support the transition to “safer, more sustainable alternatives,” according to the California Environmental Protection Agency.

California’s proposed ban is expected to take six months to two years to take full effect, comes as other states have started taking similar action. Last year, Hawaii became the first state to ban pesticides containing chlorpyrifos, though that will not take effect until 2022. New York lawmakers recently approved legislation to ban the pesticide by Dec. 1, 2021. Oregon, Connecticut and New Jersey also are considering measures to take chlorpyrifos off the market.

Chlorpyrifos has been used for a half century on a wide array of crops and in virtually every corner of the country. But as evidence has grown over time about its potential health risks, the government has scaled back its use.

Beginning in 2000, companies making chlorpyrifos entered into an agreement with the EPA to phase out residential use of the chemical, aside from a handful of exceptions, such as in ant and roach baits that were sold in child resistant packaging. Two years later, the EPA put in place additional label changes aimed at protecting agricultural workers applying the pesticide and protecting fish, wildlife and water sources near where it was being sprayed.

Fresno County Farm Bureau President Mattew Efird, a fifth-generation farmer who grows almonds, walnuts and raisins, said in an interview Tuesday that phasing out the product will force growers to apply less powerful pesticides multiple times. That approach will boost costs and could ultimately undermine the effectiveness of alternatives to chlorpyrifos, he added.

“If you’ve got conflicting science, shouldn’t we dive into it a little more?” asked Efird, adding that he hoped EPA’s decision might make it easier for California farmers to get exemptions from the state’s phaseout plan. “That absolutely strengthens our argument.”