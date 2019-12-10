But that extensive effort wasn’t enough to convince New York Supreme Court Judge Barry Ostrager that the oil and natural gas giant broke state securities laws when describing to shareholders how it analyzed the effect of future greenhouse gas regulations on the company’s bottom line.

AD

AD

During a 12-day trial this fall, the state tried to wield a powerful anti-fraud law, called the Martin Act, that does not require prosecutors to prove that a company intended to deceive investors. The office of Letitia James, New York’s current attorney general, tried to show the company lied to investors by keeping two sets of books — one public, one private — for estimating the cost of complying with future climate regulations.

But even with that relatively low bar, Ostrager found New York’s allegations “to be without merit” and the use of the state’s securities law to be a stretch in this case.

“Nothing in this opinion is intended to absolve ExxonMobil from responsibility for contributing to climate change,” Ostrager wrote in his ruling. “ExxonMobil does not dispute either that its operations produce greenhouse gases or that greenhouse gases contribute to climate change. But ExxonMobil is in the business of producing energy, and this is a securities fraud case, not a climate change case.”

AD

AD

In a harshly-worded ruling, Ostrager said that the New York attorney general had not produced any investor harmed and that it failed to show “that ExxonMobil made any material misstatements or omissions about its practices and procedures that misled any reasonable investor.”

ExxonMobil saw the decision as vindication that it had been besieged by a politically motivated attack in a state controlled by Democrats.

“Today’s ruling affirms the position ExxonMobil has held throughout the New York Attorney General’s baseless investigation,” Exxon spokesman Casey Norton said. “We provided our investors with accurate information on the risks of climate change. The court agreed that the Attorney General failed to make a case.”

AD

“Lawsuits that waste millions of dollars of taxpayer money do nothing to advance meaningful actions that reduce the risks of climate change,” he added.

AD

In a statement, the office of Letitia James, New York’s current attorney general, insisted that the case had been worth pursuing. She said that “for the first time in history, ExxonMobil was compelled to answer publicly for [its] internal decisions that misled investors.” She said that “Exxon’s inability to tell the truth, further underscores the lies that have been sold to the American public for decades.”

This story will be updated.

AD