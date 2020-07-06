U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge James E. Boasberg wrote that the federal government had not met all the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, a 50 year-old-law that the Trump administration is now seeking to weaken. The law requires federal agencies to assess and disclose how their decisions might harm the environment.

The Dakota Access pipeline, which opened in 2017, carries about half a million barrels of crude oil a day from North Dakota’s Bakken shale basin to Illinois. The ruling means the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must conduct a more thorough analysis of how a leak in the Dakota pipeline could affect Lake Oahe, which collects water from the Missouri River and lies half a mile from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Several tribes, including the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux, first challenged the pipeline in 2016. While the Obama administration slowed down the pipeline’s development while it consulted with the tribes, Trump expedited its construction immediately after taking office. It has been shipping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil each day between North Dakota and Illinois.

“Today is a historic day for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the many people who have supported us in the fight against the pipeline,” said tribe Chairman Mike Faith in a statement. “This pipeline should have never been built here. We told them that from the beginning.”

“This is an unprecedented historic victory,” Jan Hasselman, a lawyer with Earth Justice who has led the legal battle on behalf of the Standing Rock Sioux. “I can’t think of another example where a major piece of infrastructure was shut down after being in operation a couple of years.”

Energy Transfer Partners LP, the pipeline’s sponsor, has close ties with the Trump administration. Last month, the company’s CEO, Kelcy Warren, held a fundraiser for the president in his home, and former energy secretary Rick Perry rejoined the company’s board just months after stepping down from the Cabinet.

The company, however, has been involved in other controversial projects, including the Rover natural gas pipeline that spilled drilling fluids during construction and demolished a historic home contrary to an order by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Trump has sought to speed the development of pipelines and other infrastructure projects across the country, signing multiple executive orders that seek to waive environmental permitting laws by citing the need to bolster the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency also proposed limiting the ability of states and tribes to block pipelines and other infrastructure projects that could pollute their waterways.

And the White House is expected to finalize a rule within a matter of weeks that would scale back the National Environmental Policy Act, by limiting the extent to which climate change could be considered in federal approval for various projects.

Despite these moves, major infrastructure projects continue to face stiff head winds. In sites across the nation — from the Great Plains to the Southeast and Alaska — activists of color have played a leading role in opposing them.

On Sunday, for example, two energy companies behind the controversial, 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline abandoned their six-year bid to build it, saying it has become too expensive and faces an uncertain regulatory environment. African American leaders had joined with property rights advocates in the Appalachians to fight the pipeline project, which included a compressor station that would have been built in a historic African American community.

Oil and gas executives have become increasingly concerned about court decisions that have stymied major pipeline projects, and appealed to the White House for help. On June 12, representatives from more than a dozen firms and the American Petroleum Institute met with officials from the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to discuss nationwide permitting rules, according to federal records.

An API official said in an email that the session was “a routine meeting” to discuss nationwide permits to be put up this year. But two individuals familiar with the meeting, who spoked on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said that the executives voiced concern about an April decision by a federal judge in Montana that has dealt a blow to the Keystone XL pipeline and raised questions about whether the Army Corps of Engineers will have to conduct more extensive environmental reviews for other environmental projects.

“Our nation’s outdated and convoluted permitting rules are opening the door for a barrage of baseless, activist-led litigation, undermining American energy progress and denying local communities the environmental, employment and economic benefits modern pipelines provide,” API President Mike Sommers said in a statement Monday. “The need to reform our broken permitting system has never been more urgent.” He said the trade group was “deeply troubled by these setbacks for U.S. energy leadership.”

But Food & Water Action Policy Director Mitch Jones praised the setbacks for the pipeline projects. “These monumental defeats for the fossil fuel industry are a clear sign that bold community opposition, strategic legal challenges and state-level clean energy legislation are all working together to thwart the Trump administration’s pro-polluter agenda,” he said in a statement.